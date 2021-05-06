Podcast host of 'History Comes Alive' to speak on 'Popular Evangelical Presuppositions' in Bergen

Press release:

Jeff Nichols, host of the “History Comes Alive” podcast and member of Webster Bible Church, will speak for the Reformation Society of Western New York on May 13 at Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 38 S. Lake Ave. in Bergen.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m., is free and open to the public .

Nichols will present a paper entitled: "A Brief History of Some of the Popular Evangelical Presuppositions and Why They Matter."

The Reformation Society of Western New York is in partnership with the Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals (alliancenet.org). For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/RefSocWNY/.