Portion of Park Road to be closed Friday for speciality pavement treatments

Press release:

A portion of Park Road, from Richmond Avenue south to the intersection of Lewiston Road/Route 63, will be closed to all traffic on Oct. 21.

This is to accommodate the completion of specialty pavement treatments. This work will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work is weather dependent. If work is postponed due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for the next business day.

Batavia Downs traffic is asked to enter and exit the facility parking area from the north end of Park Road near Richmond Avenue. Signage will direct Batavia Downs customers and staff to the parking areas.

For traffic needing to access Park Road approaching from Lewiston Road/Route 63, you are asked to follow the Park Rd Detour utilizing Veterans Memorial Drive.

For traffic needing to access Lewiston Road/Route 63 approaching from Oak Street/Route 98 and NYS Thruway, you asked to follow the Route 63 Detour utilizing Veterans Memorial Drive.

Park Road traffic from Oak Street/Route 98 to Richmond Avenue will not be impacted by this closure.