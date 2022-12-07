Problem Gambling warns holidays can be stressful for people with addictions

Press release:

The holiday season can lead to gambling problems:

The holidays can be an especially tough time for those struggling with or in recovery from a gambling problem. Stress from extended family time and pressure financially to provide gifts can be overwhelming. These stresses can lead to an individual looking for an escape, or a “quick fix” to help get the presents everyone wants for the holidays. Gambling too often becomes the “go-to” for many people when they need to get away.

The holidays are a wonderful time to give thanks and spend time with family and friends. If you have a loved one who is struggling to control a gambling problem, be kind and understanding if they seem irritable or anxious. Take time to ask your friends or loved ones if they are doing ok this holiday season. Your understanding and communication can help lead to treatment and recovery for someone who might be afraid, or simply not know how to ask.

The Western PGRC is “Here to Help.” If you need help, or you know someone who needs help because their holiday season is causing stress and anxiety because of a gambling problem, confidential help is available.

Happy Holidays!