August 26, 2021 - 8:08am

Randy House replaces Tracy Lawrence as headliner for Jam At The Ridge

posted by Press Release in Jam at the Ridge, The Ridge NY, Le Roy, music, arts, entertainment, news.

Press release:

Randy Houser, a long-time friend of Tracy Lawrence, is picking up this date as a favor from one artist to another.  Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lawrence is unable to keep this date, so his buddy Randy Houser is bringing his full crew to put on the show of the summer.

Jam At The Ridge is your Family Concert and Recreation destination, according to their guests and concert fans.   With plenty of space to distance and a kid-friendly environment (children 17 and under are free when accompanied by a paying responsible adult).

Tickets are available through the http://www.jatrny.com website, by calling their store directly 585-768-4883, or directly at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4542083

