Ranzenhofer bill would make COVID-19-related projects eligible for Smart School grants and speed up process

New York State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has introduced a bill (S.8935) that will create a new category of projects eligible for funding under the Smart Schools program and shorten application time to help protect students and teachers from the threat of COVID-19.

“Our schools need our support during this trying time," said Senator Mike Ranzenhofer. "Making Smart School grant funding available for schools, in a timelier way, while they work to safely welcome back students, either in person or virtually, is extremely important.

"This funding can help with social distancing measures, distance learning or any other needs that arise. We must do all we can to protect our children."

“I applaud Senator Ranzenhofer’s bill to add flexibility and efficiency to the Smart Schools Bond Act process," said Pavilion Superintendent Kenneth Ellison. "The current Smart Schools funding process, while well intentioned, has been extraordinarily slow in application. The technology needs created by COVID related closures are many.

"Enhanced flexibility in securing these funds for technology purchases, in a timely way, will be very beneficial to educators and students during these difficult times."

The “Smart Schools” grant program was funded by bonds and created in 2014. In the past, the application process has been lengthy, taking up to a year for approval.

This bill will provide a fast-tracked way to allow schools to use this funding to find safe ways to fight COVID-19 and safely welcome students back to school. Schools across New York are working on their reopening plans with the safety of our students at the center of everything they do. Whether going back virtually, in person or a hybrid model, this funding will help alleviate some of the financial burdens school districts are facing.

The bill was introduced on Aug. 21st and is in the Senate Committee on Rules for consideration.