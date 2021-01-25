Recovery advocates encourage residents to 'stand up' during virtual event on Feb. 9

Press release:

Next month’s Stand Up For Recovery Day is a virtual event this year but the question it poses reflects the reality that everyone can contribute to helping those suffering with substance use disorders.

Staff at The Recovery Station, a program of Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, are asking those who wish to support the effort to post a video or picture that answers the following:

“What do you stand up for when it comes to recovery?”

Sue Gagne, coordinator of The Recovery Station, is inviting all community members to voice their support or showcase their artistic talents for the cause.

“Whether you are an individual in recovery, family member, friend, or ally, you are an important part of our recovery community,” Gagne said. “We hope you join us in showing support for the recovery movement in Genesee and Orleans counties. You are not alone!”

Stand Up For Recovery Day is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, and features a full agenda of activities promoted by Friends of Recovery – New York (www.for-ny.org/surd-registration), including:

Networking and sponsor presentations;

Opening plenary session including entertainment by Katharine Pettit Creative (KPC) and George Feaster Band;

Inspirational message, remarks by For-NY Board President Chacku Mathai and Executive Director Angelia Smith-Wilson, Ed.D.;

Presentation of the group’s policy statement by statewide recovery advocates;

Remarks by partners from the New York state government and legislature;

Presentations on advocacy by Richard Buckman and Ashley Livingston;

Video Rally.

Optional events including a legislature chat session and virtual visits with area legislators.

Friends of Recovery – New York (FOR-NY) is a statewide Recovery Community Organization working on behalf of millions of individuals and families in New York to educate decision makers and the general public about recovery from addiction.

Leaders anticipate nearly 1,000 recovery warriors from various Recovery Community Organizations throughout the state to gather virtually in order to both celebrate recovery from addictions, but more so, to educate decision-makers and the general public about the recovery movement.

FOR-NY has identified its four priorities when it comes to help those in recovery as housing, personalized treatment and treatment on demand, recovery oriented systems of care, and transportation. It also supports racial justice as well as a public health response to COVID-19 which is inclusive of the recovery community.

For more information about the Stand Up For Recovery Day or The Recovery Station, contact Gagne at (585) 815-5248. To support recovery efforts in Orleans County, call (585) 210-8750.