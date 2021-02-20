Register for Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball, deadline is March 13

Submitted photos and press release:

Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball (BGFS) is excited to be entering its fifth year of existence and can’t wait to see all of the smiling young ladies out on the softball field this upcoming spring and summer.

While registration is open until March 13th, teams may fill up before then, so don’t wait until the deadline! Cost is $80.

New this year, BGFS is pleased to announce the addition of a new 8U team for some of our youngest Stingers to be able to take advantage of. Teams are also available for 10U, 12U and 16U divisions.

Registration is all online this year and will be handled through the GLOW Academy Website at www.glowacademyny.com.

Check us out on Facebook @BataviaGFS to see pics of all the excitement from the past four years, or email us with questions at: [email protected].

Stingers softball is for girls of all skill levels who want to learn and get better at the great game of Fastpitch Softball. Our organization is comprised of parents, coaches and community leaders that want to provide a fun, safe and healthy outlet for young ladies in our area.

We welcome beginners that want to try fastpitch softball, school ball players that want to keep their skills sharp and travel players that just want to get more swings in.

Top photo: 2020 Stingers 10U team.

Below: 2020 Stingers 12U team.

Bottom: 2020 Stingers 16U team.