Retired educators collecting items to aide children assisted by CASA

Press release:

The GCREA (Genesee County Retired Educators Asociation)) will be collecting items to benefit the children involved with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates.) These children are often lacking in essentials in their living situations. The collection drive will be asking for socks, underwear, and personal hygiene items (toothbrushes, combs, body wash, deodorants, shampoo, etc.) for boys and girls ages 0-18. GCREA members and the public are invited to drop off items in the Tonawanda Valley Credit Union lobby in Batavia from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.