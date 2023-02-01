Richmond offering wirelss hot spots to library patrons

Press release:

The Richmond Memorial Library is pleased to offer T-Mobile Hotspots, which will be available for patrons to check out beginning February 1, 2023. The hotspots were received through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Grant as part of the FCC American Rescue Plan Act. The hotspots can be checked out for a period of three weeks with a valid NIOGA library card in good standing. They include a power cord and all instructions. The NIOGA Library System includes public libraries in Niagara, Orleans and Genesee Counties. Hotspots can only be checked out at the Richmond Memorial Library and must also be returned to the Richmond Memorial Library.