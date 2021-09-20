Road closures at Allenview and Garden Drive expected on Wednesday

Press release:

On Wednesday, September 22, temporary road closures will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. These road closures are for the roadway resurfacing of the following streets (The duration of each closure will be approximately 4 hours before traffic can ride on the treatment):

Allenview Drive : Between Naramore Drive and North Street.

Garden Drive : Eastside between Naramore Drive and end of the road.

Westside between Naramore Drive and Carolwood Drive

ADDITIONALLY: The City parking lots at Lion’s Park and the Canale Lot off of Ellicott Street will be resurfaced and will be closed while work is occurring.

Residents will be notified by Suit-Kote of the actual work schedule via flyers delivered door to door on the impacted streets a day in advance. The work should be completed in one day as long as not delayed.

Residents of impacted areas are asked not to park on these streets while the work is ongoing and to park on adjacent side streets if possible.

This work is weather dependent and if delayed due to wet conditions the work will resume the next business day. The current forecast for Batavia shows rain mid-week so postponements are expected.