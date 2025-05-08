Road resurfacing scheduled to begin Monday, delays and closures expected

Press Release:

To All Traffic Utilizing the Following Roadways:

Stegman Road – Miller Road to Powers Road

– Miller Road to Powers Road Barrett Road – Route 5 to END (Kistner Concrete)

– Route 5 to END (Kistner Concrete) Access Road to Town Hall and Genesee County Bldg. 2 – From the turn off to the Animal Shelter to END (at Town Hall) and access to the Highway garage

Resurfacing operations will occur on the listed roads on Monday, May 12, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic should expect delays and short-term closures while resurfacing operations occur.

EMERGENCY SERVICE PERMITTED THROUGH.

All through traffic should seek alternative routes.

Residents and businesses on the listed roads will be permitted access to their property, but they may experience minor delays.

This work is weather dependent; if delayed for rain, the work will occur the next available day.

If you have any questions about this work, please contact the Town of Batavia's Highway Department at 585-343-1729 Extension 218.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.