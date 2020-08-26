Rochester man sentenced to 20 years in prison for three bank robberies, including one in Elba in 2016

Press release:

ROCHESTER -- U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced today that Terrance Rainey, 35, of Rochester, who was convicted of bank robbery by use of a dangerous weapon, was sentenced to serve 240 months -- or 20 years -- in prison by U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer.

The defendant was also ordered to pay $30,208 in restitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn M. Hartford, who handled the case, stated that on May 25, 2016, Rainey and codefendant Latrell Parson robbed the First Niagara Bank on Winton Road in Henrietta.

The two men entered the bank, and Parson approached the teller, pointed an air pistol that appeared to be a semiautomatic handgun at her, handed her a bag and ordered her to fill it with money.

At the same time, Rainey held the other bank employees at gunpoint with an air pistol that appeared to be a semiautomatic handgun. The teller complied with Parson’s demand, and Parson and the defendant then exited the bank and drove away in a vehicle.

They then set fire to that car in the back parking lot of a bowling alley on Jefferson Road in Rochester.

On July 14, Rainey and Parson robbed the Chase Bank on State Route 31 in Macedon. The defendant and Parson entered the bank wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks, and gloves, each brandishing a semiautomatic pistol, and ordered bank employees to get on the floor.

Parson handed a bag to a teller and demanded that money be placed in the bag. The teller complied and Parson and the defendant then fled the bank in a SUV. Parson and Rainey then abandoned that vehicle behind a plaza adjacent to the bank.

On Oct. 18, 2016, Rainey and Parson robbed the M&T Bank located on Oak Orchard Road in Elba. The two men entered the bank wearing hooded sweatshirts with face coverings and gloves, and pointed handguns at the employees.

Parson threw a bag to one of the bank employees, ordering her to fill it with cash. The teller complied, and Parson and the defendant took the money and fled the bank, got into a car, and drove away. They then pulled into a vacant lot, switched vehicles, and left the area.

Latrell Parson was previously convicted and sentenced to serve 141 months in prison, or 11 years and nine months.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the New York State police, under the direction of Acting Major Barry Chase; the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Todd Baxter; the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.; the Macedon Police Department, under the direction of Chief John P. Colella; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.