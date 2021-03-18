Rockin' the Downs: lineup change and a new band announced

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is pleased to announce the following changes to the upcoming Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concert Series.

The Grass Roots replaces The Sweet , the band originally scheduled for July 30th. The Grass Roots originated in the mid-'60s and charted with such hits as; "Midnight Confessions," "Let’s Live for Today," "Sooner or Later" and "Temptation Eyes." The band's current lineup is Mark Dawson, Dusty Hanvey, Larry Nelson and Joe Dougherty, who have been playing together since 2012 and have delighted audiences across the country.

Friday, Aug. 20th sees American Alternative Rock band, Puddle of Mudd, return to the Downs. Rocking the stage here in 2018, the post-grunge band was one of the highlights of the entire summer. Hailing from Kansas City, Mo., the band has sold more than 7 million albums. Concertgoers will be sure to hear hits such as "She Hates Me," "Blurry" and "Control."

Tickets for all nine concerts will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com once guidance is received from New York State on the holding of outdoor events. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop located in the lobby.

The current concert schedule is as follows:

June 25 -- Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist for Journey

July 2 -- Molly Hatchet

July 9 -- Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles

July 16 -- Tommy James & The Shondells

July 23 -- Skid Row

July 30 -- The Grass Roots

Aug. 6 -- The Machine (Pink Floyd Tribute)

Aug. 13 -- Queensryche

Aug. 20 -- Puddle of Mudd