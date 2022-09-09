Saturday is Grandparents Day at Genesee County Park & Forest

Press release:

Enjoy a day of play with Grandparents Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kids bring their grandparents to enjoy scavenger hunts, catching critters in the pond, insect safari and more.

The program includes accessible outdoor and indoor activities and a card-making station.

The cost is $5 per child, $5 per parent, and grandparents are FREE.

Pre-registration is required. Call 585-344-1122!