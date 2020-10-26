Schedule of ceremonies for Veterans Day 2020 in Batavia and GC Park & Forest
From William R. Joyce, director, Genesee County Veterans Service Agency:
Veterans Day Ceremonies Schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 11
9 a.m. -- Genesee Co. Park (Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter #193)
10 a.m. -- Batavia VA Medical Center
10:15 a.m. -- NYS Veterans' Home
11 a.m. -- Upton Monument in Downtown Batavia
11:30 a.m. -- Jerome Center (UMMC) Monument
Organizations participating: Veterans of Foreign Wars of Genesee County; Genesee County American Legions; Disabled American Veterans – Chapter #166; Marine Corps League – Hansen Brothers Detachment; Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter #193.