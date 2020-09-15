Sen. Ranzenhofer: Last chance to take his survey on school reopening process

From Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer:

As many students complete their first week of school, I continue to hear from people regarding the school reopening process. It is not too late to share your opinions on how to best reopen our schools and give your comments. If you have not done so already, please take the opportunity to complete this short survey to share your opinions.

MICHAEL H. RANZENHOFER

State Senator