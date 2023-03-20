Series of workshops offered on chronic disease self-managment

Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) and the Genesee County Office for the Aging (GCOFA) will hold a series of Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshops on six Wednesdays, at no charge, starting with an Introductory Meeting, April 5, 2023 and continuing with the Workshops on April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Classes will take place at the GCOFA, at 2 Bank Street in Batavia, NY 14020, and Snacks will be provided.

Participants will learn how to manage ongoing health conditions such as: Arthritis, Diabetes, Cystic Fibrosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Other Eating Disorders, and Asthma.

Those who attend will be shown practical steps to gain control of their daily health concerns. Participants will learn about healthy eating, problem-solving, action plans, medications, weight management, physical activity, sleep and relationship communication skills.

Participants who complete the series will receive a great resource book and gift card.

Pre-registration is required; please call Cathy DeMare at 585-815-8501, ext. 400, by April 5th.

For individuals with disabilities or language interpretation needs, requests for reasonable accommodations should be made with five days’ notice. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, we respectfully ask you not to attend.

This program is made possible through funds from the NY State Office for the Aging, NY Connects, the Older Americans Act, the generous support of the Genesee County Legislature, and in partnership with Independent Living of the Genesee Region.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.