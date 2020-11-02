Sheriff candidate Krzemien shares his vision for our community

From David H. Krzemien, candidate for Genesee County Sheriff:

Dear Neighbor,

I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself to share my vision for our community. I have more than 20 years of service in law enforcement and currently serve and the Darien Deputy Town Supervisor. These experiences uniquely qualify me to handle the duties of Sheriff.

I have selected Christopher Parker (Republican) as my choice for Undersheriff. Christopher is currently an Investigator at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, where he has had a long, respected career. His expertise and dedication to our county will make him a great Undersheriff, as a trusted advisor.

Earlier this year, I accepted the endorsement from our local Democrat Party, and created the Pro 2nd Amendment party line. We worked to create this secondary party to demonstrate our passion for the constitution and individual rights of our fellow community members. I am very fortunate to have endorsements from the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association (NYSTPBA) and the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82.

I believe now, more than ever, we must hold our elected leaders accountable, regardless of party. I am committed to keeping our community and our deputies safe, while listening to the needs of the people I serve. I pledge to be a voice for those who may be silent, to provide an open door where there is a blockade, and to bring honor and integrity to the office of Sheriff.

It would be a distinct privilege to serve as your Sheriff, however I cannot do this alone. With your help, I know we can magnify the strengths of our community, while building upon our weaknesses. I hope I can count on your vote on Election Day!

Please feel free to call me any time with questions or concerns. Thank You!

Phone: (585) 483-8741

Email: [email protected]

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1427, Batavia NY 14020

Website: http://KrzemienForSheriff.com