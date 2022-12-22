Sheriff issues storm-related travel advisory starting at 6 a.m. until further notice

Press release:

In anticipation of the forecasted severe blizzard-like conditions, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Genesee County Highway Department, Emergency Management Services, and the County Manager is issuing a travel advisory for all of Genesee County effective 6:00am, tomorrow, December 23, 2022, until further notice.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid all unnecessary travel due to the expected flash freeze, strong winds, heavy snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures. These conditions will undoubtedly create white-out conditions and extremely dangerous travel for all motorists.

During a travel advisory roads are not closed, however, no unnecessary travel is advised. A trip which could wait until the advisory is lifted should not be made. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office does not determine the necessity for any individual to report to work.

Sheriff Sheron encourages residents, “For your safety and the safety of first responders and highway snow removal personnel this holiday weekend, please stay off the roads until conditions improve.”