May 21, 2021 - 4:29pm

Since Tuesday 22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County

posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.

Press release:

Data Update – Covering May 18-21

  • Genesee County is reporting 22 new positive cases of COVID-19. 
    • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s. 
    • Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
    • Twenty-five of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10 day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

Orleans County is reporting 13 new positive cases of COVID-19.  

  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
  • One of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
  • Seventeen of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10 day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

