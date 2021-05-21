May 21, 2021 - 4:29pm
Since Tuesday 22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County
Press release:
Data Update – Covering May 18-21
- Genesee County is reporting 22 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.
- Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Twenty-five of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10 day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
Orleans County is reporting 13 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- One of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Seventeen of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10 day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
