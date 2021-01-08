January 8, 2021 - 5:39pm
Since yesterday, 68 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 68 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2886 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 66 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 26 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 3 of the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
- 3 of the new positive cases are residents at the Batavia VA Medical Center.
- 1 of the new positive cases is a resident at the New York State Veterans’ Home at Batavia.
- Orleans County received 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1644 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
- 6 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 48 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 14 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.