Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 8, 2021 - 5:39pm

Since yesterday, 68 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

  • Genesee County received 68 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2886 positive cases.
    • The new positive cases reside in the:
      • West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
      • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
      • East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
  • 66 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • 26 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • 3 of the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
  • 3 of the new positive cases are residents at the Batavia VA Medical Center.
  • 1 of the new positive cases is a resident at the New York State Veterans’ Home at Batavia.

 

  • Orleans County received 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1644  positive cases
  • The new positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
    • Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
    • East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
  • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
  • 6 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
  • 48 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • 14 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

covidchartjan82021.png

Calendar

January 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button