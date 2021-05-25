Single-game tickets for Muckdogs home games now available
Press release:
As heavily requested, single-game tickets are now available for all 29 home games throughout the 2021 season. The official Muckdogs schedule can be found on the Perfect Game website (pgcbl.com) and on our Facebook page, “Batavia Muckdogs Baseball.”
To purchase tickets, please call (585) 524-2260 to be in attendance and cheer on your Muckdogs at historic Dwyer Stadium!
Season ticket packages are also still available for the 2021 season. For inquiries, make sure to call (607) 734-7825 before our home opener against Elmira on June 4th. Be on the lookout for more Batavia Muckdogs news as the season kicks off in less than two weeks!
Home Schedule
- Friday, June 4th vs Elmira (7:05 p.m.)
- Saturday, June 5th vs Jamestown (7:05 p.m.)
- Monday, June 7th vs Mansfield (7:05 p.m.)
- Tuesday, June 8th vs Elmira (7:05 p.m.)
- Friday, June 11th vs Geneva (7:05 p.m.)
- Sunday, June 13th vs Newark (4:05 p.m.)
- Monday, June 14th vs Elmira (7:05 p.m.)
- Thursday, June 17th vs Niagara (7:05 p.m.)
- Saturday, June 19th vs Jamestown (7:05 p.m.)
- Sunday, June 20th vs Niagara (4:05 p.m.)
- Monday, June 21st vs Elmira (7:05 p.m.)
- Thursday, June 24th vs Geneva (7:05 p.m.)
- Saturday, June 26th vs Elmira (7:05 p.m.)
- Monday, June 28th vs Niagara (7:05 p.m.)
- Thursday, July 1st vs Newark (7:05 p.m.)
- Saturday, July 3rd vs Niagara (7:05 p.m.)
- Sunday, July 4th vs Mansfield (4:05 p.m.)
- Monday, July 5th vs Syracuse (7:05 p.m.)
- Tuesday, July 6th vs Geneva (7:05 p.m.)
- Thursday, July 8th vs Elmira (7:05 p.m.)
- Saturday, July 10th vs Elmira (7:05 p.m.)
- Monday, July 12th vs Niagara (7:05 p.m.)
- Thursday, July 15th vs Jamestown (7:05 p.m.)
- Saturday, July 17th vs Newark (7:05 p.m.)
- Sunday, July 18th vs Elmira (4:05 p.m.)
- Thursday, July 22nd vs Newark (7:05 p.m.)
- Friday, July 23rd vs Jamestown (7:05 p.m.)
- Sunday, July 25th vs Jamestown (4:05 p.m.)
- Thursday, July 29th vs Niagara (7:05 p.m.)
