December 25, 2020 - 1:06pm

Sixth-grader at St. Joe's donates 20 of her colorful paintings to cheer up residents of NYS Veterans Home

posted by Press Release in NYS Veterans Home, batavia, news, painting.

Submitted photo and information from reader Joe Caruso:

My Dad was a resident at the NYS Veterans Home in Batavia and passed in 2017. I have an 11-year-old Granddaughter (top photo left) who donated 20 canvas paintings she spent endless hours painting.

She felt the residents would appreciate having them to display or hang in rooms. Her name is Sofia Falleti and she is a sixth-grade student at Saint Joseph Regional School in Batavia.

Upcoming

