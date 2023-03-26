Small fire in woods in Byron after transformer blows

A transformer has blown on Cockram Road, causing a small fire in the woods.

Route 237 is being closed to traffic.

The call started with a report of a tree down leaning against wires. Shortly after a chief arrived on scene, the transformer blew.

Since, additional wires have come down.

A crew is needed to cut down the tree, and National Grid is being notified.

UPDATE 12:42 p.m.: If there is a power outage in the area as a result of this transformer going out, the information is not yet available. There is a power outage from this morning in the area, along Byron Road, on each side of Cockram Road, effecting about 19 customers.