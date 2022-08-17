Space available on Steve Hawley's Patriot Trip of D.C.

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C, I-Batavia) is announcing there are still several openings available to take part in his Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C., taking place from Sept. 15 to 18, 2002. Veterans and their family members will be hosted on a tour throughout the area to visit historical sites and landmarks constructed to pay tribute to their service and the nation they’ve fought for. This year’s trip will feature stops at war memorials and other notable locations, including the Arlington National Cemetery, and the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War memorials, with a stop in Gettysburg.

“Some of the most meaningful memories of my lifetime come from experiences I’ve had on our Patriot Trips witnessing heroes who’ve risked their lives to defend our country get to see the monuments built to honor their bravery and sacrifices,” said Hawley. “After having to pause the tour due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am very excited to begin our trips once more and encourage all interested to look into joining us on this incredibly meaningful journey.”

Participation in the trip is open to all military veterans and their family members and will cost between $425 to $500 per person. Those interested in participating in this year’s trip are encouraged to reach out to Assemblyman Hawley’s district office at 585-589-5780 for more details.

Assemblyman Hawley encourages those interested, or who knows someone who might be interested but who may need financial assistance, to contact their local veterans’ services agency. They may be able to provide some assistance, so Hawley encourages those interested to reach out to their county’s agency using the numbers below: