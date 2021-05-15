Spring Basket Raffle presale and fundraiser for Crossroads House is next week

Press release:

The Annual Spring Basket Raffle fundraiser for Crossroads House will take place on Saturday, June 5th from 12 to 4 p.m. A presale will be Friday, June 4th from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

This event will be hosted at the Arc Community Center, 38 Woodrow Road, behind Notre Dame High School in Batavia.

There will be more than 100 baskets! In addition, we will have mega raffle prizes which are valued at $100 or more.

Masks will be required, and social distancing maintained.

This will be a “walk-thru” raffle, so you will be notified by phone on Saturday if you have won.

We’re sorry, we won’t be serving lunch this year, but we know that you’ll be amazed at the variety and high quality of our baskets.

We look forward to seeing everyone and are so grateful for the support of our wonderful community. We could not do what we do without you!