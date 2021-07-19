St. Ann's Community at The Greens is raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

Press release:

St. Ann’s Community is proud to announce that the organization is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all new and current team members.

This new minimum wage will be fully implemented by the end of 2021.

The impacts of COVID-19 have fundamentally changed the workforce -- this wage increase demonstrates St. Ann’s commitment to existing and future team members, who care for the most important people on Earth.

In 2019, St. Ann's acquired The Greens of Le Roy. The independent living facility for seniors is now known as St. Ann's Community at The Greens. It is located at 1 West Ave., Le Roy.

In New York State, the minimum wage increase to $15 is being phased in. New York City large employers -- 11 or more workers -- were the first required to make the increase as of Dec. 31, 2018, followed by NYC small employers on Dec. 31, 2019. Long Island and Westchester are now at $14 an hour and will go up to $15 the end of this year.

The remainder of the state, including the Finger Lakes Region, went to $12.50 an hour at the end of last year.

Continuing increases until the $15 hourly minimum wage is met for the remainder of the state will be announced annually by the NYS Department of Labor on or before Oct. 1.

The raise will be based on percentage increases determined by the director of the Division of Budget, based on economic indices, including the Consumer Price Index. Therefore, it is undetermined when $15 an hour will be the requirement in this region.