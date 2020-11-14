St. James church taking orders for pumpkin and apple pies, and invite you to holiday basket raffle

Press release:

St. James Episcopal Church announces that the Third Annual Pie Sale/Basket Raffle will be held Friday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia. Admission is free; masks required.

Known for the wonderful desserts served at Lenten Fish Fries, the bakers of the parish have been busy in the church kitchen making apple and pumpkin pies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. There are still pies available, so stop in and buy a 9" homemade pie for $9 before they are gone.

Basket/items include a quilt, treasure chest, dinner fixings, gift cards, seasonal décor, Christmas wrappings, handmade items and more! What a fun way to do some of your holiday shopping!

Tickets will be on sale throughout the two days.

Limited attendance and social distancing will be maintained. Drawings will be done at conclusion of event and winners called to pick up their baskets.

Dorian Ely, one of the organizers, said, “I know many were disappointed that we postponed the Pierogi dinner, but we are excited to offer this opportunity for the community to show their support of our historic church by purchasing pies and basket raffle tickets. Pre-order pies are still available by texting (585) 356-5359.”