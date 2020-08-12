Local Matters

August 12, 2020 - 4:35pm

St. Paul School taking preschool registrations, offers in-class learning for K-5 students

posted by Press Release in St. Paul School, Christian Education, news, 2020-21 academic year.

Press release:

St. Paul School of Batavia, a small Christian school on Washington Avenue, is taking registrations for this Fall for Preschool 3- and 4-year-olds to Grade 5.

Preschool runs three days (M/W/F) or five days per week -- your choice -- from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Kindergarten to Grade 5 will be "in classroom" learning five days a week from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bussing is available from all local surrounding school districts for elementary grades.

Forms can be found online at stpaulbatavia.org or you can call 343-0488 or email the office at [email protected].

Please note that the buildings will be closed for maintenance and cleaning from Aug. 13-18.

If you have questions or would like a tour, please email Principal Jason Clark, at [email protected] any time.

We have limited our class sizes to accommodate for proper social distancing.

Our School Reopening Safety Plan is in place and a copy can be found on our website.

