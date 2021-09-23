Stars shine at GCC's annual scholarship event

Press release:

Last week, generosity shined brightly on the Batavia Campus at Genesee Community College as the 2021 Discover the Stars Scholarship Reception brought together a group of families and individuals that are truly making a difference.

"Our Discover the Stars reception is a very special opportunity to introduce GCC's cherished and generous scholarship donors to the promising and grateful scholarship recipients," said Tom Cox, event emcee and President of the Genesee Community College Foundation Board of Directors. "It is a powerful experience where we all get to see the impact of the scholarships."

Executive Director of the GCC Foundation Justin Johnston announced 12 new scholarship opportunities the Foundation has been able to establish through the kindness and passion of some new and some loyal supporters.

During this special night, attendees heard from Stefanie Resetarits, GCC class of 2006, who received a Nursing Program scholarship as a student and who has now established the Resetarits Family Nursing Scholarship with her husband, Christopher. Born and raised in Byron, NY, Resetarits earned her Nursing degree from GCC and was a member of the Swimming and Diving team. She continued her education, enrolling in the 3+1 program at SUNY Brockport where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2008, graduating on the Dean's List with Honors. She began her nursing career at Lakeside Community Hospital, followed by Medical-Surgical nursing at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. After starting a family, Resetarits worked as a home care nurse on the Infusion team at the VNA of Western New York. Locally, she has worked at Hope Haven's inpatient alcohol and substance abuse rehabilitation center and currently is working as an Independent Medical Nurse Observer. Resetarits and her husband reside in Alden, NY with their four children.

Current Genesee Community College student Kiana Perry who received the Jerry Reinhart Scholarship also addressed the reception crowd to share her story. Perry is originally from New Hampshire but calls Alexander, NY home. She is currently enrolled in the general studies program and her ultimate goal is to become an elementary school art teacher. She and her fiance have two beautiful girls, Gracie-Mae who is two years old, and Magnolia-Rae, three months old. She enjoys doing crafts with her children and has always had a passion for art. During the reception, Perry was able to thank Jerry Reinhart and his family and shared that this scholarship allowed her to pursue her education and set an example for her daughters.

The Genesee Community College Foundation accepts scholarship donations throughout the year and has full-time dedicated staff in place to assist any donor in establishing a new scholarship or expanding an existing fund, such as the Genesee Alumni Legacy Scholarship.

Details on the scholarships available to students are available at https://www.genesee.edu/offices/finaid/scholarships/. Interested applicants are encouraged to review and apply online! The simple online application collects information and matches applicants with a list of scholarships they may qualify for. Expert advice is also available through GCC's Financial Aid Office at (585) 345-6900 or via email at [email protected].