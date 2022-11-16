'Stuff the Cruiser' planned for Saturday outside Target and Kohl's

Press release:

With the holiday season upcoming, members of many different local police and community agencies have come together to collect gifts for underprivileged children up to age eighteen across Genesee County.

Representatives from the Genesee County Probation Department, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Batavia Police Department, the New York State Police, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Genesee County Department of Social Services will be collecting gifts in front of Target and Kohl’s in Batavia from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Commonly donated items are new toys, new clothing, small denomination gift cards, personal care gift sets, hats/gloves and accessories, and non-perishable food items. All items collected will stay in Genesee County and will be distributed to children and families in need this holiday season.