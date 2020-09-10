Suicide Prevention Month: Sept. 22 virtual screening and panel discussion of film 'The S Word'

Press release:

September is Suicide Prevention Month. The Suicide Prevention Coalitions of Genesee, Orleans & Wyoming Counties in partnership with NAMI Rochester will present a film by Lisa Klein, "The S Word," from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

This will be a virtual screening, followed by a panel discussion with Kristina Mossgraber and Cheryl Netter who will share their perspectives. Both are suicide survivors who have turned their experience into advocating for mental health.

For more information, and to preregister for the film/discussion, please email: [email protected]

About the Film

A suicide attempt survivor is on a mission to find fellow survivors and document their stories of unguarded courage, insight, pain and humor. Along the way, she discovers a national community rising to transform personal struggles into action.

Skillfully weaving stories of survivors from a cross section of America including LGBTQ, African American and Asian American communities, the film candidly shares their profoundly moving stories of trauma, mental health challenges, survival and advocacy, and shows how their journeys are driving the national movement to take the “S” word from unthinkable to preventable.

Trailer for film available is here.