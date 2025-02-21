Ten contestants will have a chance to win $1 million on Saturday at Batavia Downs

Press Release:

On Saturday, February 22, beginning at 6 p.m., 10 contestants will have an opportunity in Batavia’s “Call Your Shot” for $1 Million Promotion. 7 previously selected winners from Saturday Nights in January and February will roll one at a time at 6 p.m. Then that evening, separate winners will be selected at 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to also attempt the dice roll.

To win, contestants must predict the number that they will roll on each of their 4 dice roll attempts. If they do so correctly, they’ll win $1 Million.

Throughout the day, guests can earn entries into these drawings by playing with their Player’s Club card at any machine. Guests must be present to win. All are welcome to watch the contestants make their attempts throughout the evening and cheer the contestants on.