Tenney calls on Hochul to pardon Trump

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) has sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul demanding she pardon President Trump.

This letter follows the recent verdict in the case of The People of the State of New York V Donald J. Trump, which undermined the impartiality and credibility of our justice system by convicting President Trump in an attempt to silence him. The case was based on a targeted investigation in search of crimes to convict the former President for political purposes. Tenney's letter calls for Governor Hochul to pardon President Trump and to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“Our justice system was founded on the principle of blind justice, yet in an attempt to silence President Trump, this core value was denied to him,” said Congresswoman Tenney. "As a member of the New York Bar Association and the daughter of a New York State Supreme Court Justice, I am appalled by this abuse of power and the politicized, two-tiered system of justice Governor Kathy Hochul and DA Alvin Bragg have created. This verdict was an insult to our country, and it is evident that it had nothing to do with facts but was an attempt to hinder President Trump's ability to campaign freely. I demand Governor Hochul immediately pardon President Donald Trump and restore the integrity and faith of our legal system."