Tenney wants to redirect IRS funds to border enforcement

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) yesterday reintroduced the Diverting IRS Resources to the Exigent Crisis Today (DIRECT) Act. The legislation, which Tenney first introduced last year, redirects $45.6 billion from the Biden administration’s overreaching plan to increase audits of low and middle-class families to the border to hire additional law enforcement agents and increase security.

Additional co-sponsors include Rep. Brian Babin (TX-26).

In the Democrats’ falsely named Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS received $45.6 billion for additional enforcement activities, a significant portion of which is set to be used to target low- and middle-income Americans for increased audits. As the Biden administration continues to ignore the crisis at our Southern Border, it is time to put these funds to better use on behalf of the American people. Already in Fiscal Year 2023, there have been almost 875,000 illegal crossings at our Southern Border.

“Since Joe Biden took office, there have been more than 4.6 million illegal crossings at our Southern Border – it is a historic and tragic record. Yet even amidst this crisis, the Biden administration has prioritized increasing audits on middle-class Americans, rather than hiring additional Border Patrol agents to safeguard our national security and restore operational control of the border,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “While the Republican House voted earlier this year to defund Joe Biden’s massive IRS expansion, this bill goes a step further by redirecting these funds to the border, where they are urgently needed.”

