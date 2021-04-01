There are 10 new COVID-19 cases today in Genesee County

Press release:

Please note today is the first day of no travel quarantine. Asymptomatic travelers entering New York from another U.S. state or territory are no longer required to test or quarantine as of April 1.

Quarantine, consistent with the CDC recommendations for international travel, is still recommended for domestic travelers who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from laboratory confirmed COVID-19 during the previous three months.

It is important for residents to understand they are still responsible for completing the NYS Traveler Health Form, and should continue with masking, proper hand washing/sanitizing and monitoring their health for 14 days. If they start to experience any COVID-related symptoms they are to immediately self-isolate and should contact their primary care provider.

Genesee County reporting 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Twenty-one of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Seven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County reporting eight new positive cases of COVID-19.