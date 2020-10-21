October 21, 2020 - 4:33pm
Three new positive cases COVID-19 in Genesee County, one is inmate at Federal Detention Center
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia and Pembroke.
- One of the positive individuals is an inmate at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility.
- One of the individuals is in their 40s, one is in their 50s, and one is in their 60s.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Five new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received six new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion.
- The individuals are: three are 0-19 yrs. old, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s.
- One of the new positive individuals is a student at Albion Elementary School. The individual was not in school 48 hours prior to becoming symptomatic and testing positive, there is no identified direct school contact. The individual is under mandatory isolation and will remain there until fully recovered. Contact tracing has been initiated to determine potential close contacts in the community.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.