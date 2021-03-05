Today there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Genesee County

Data Update –

Genesee County received 16 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Twelve of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County received four new positive cases of COVID-19.

The positive cases reside in the: Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre) East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)

The individuals are in their 20s, 30s and 60s.

Fourteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Travel Guidance Update: According to the Governor’s announcement today, those who travel domestically will no longer be required to quarantine or test-out within 90 days of full vaccination. International Travelers will continue to follow CDC quarantine guidance. Check for the updated guidance here.

Gathering Size: Beginning March 22 for residential gatherings 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors. For social gatherings up to 100 people indoors, 200 people outdoors. Check for the updated guidance here.

Beginning April 2: Event, Arts and Entertainment Venues -- reopening at 33-percent capacity, up to 100 people indoors, 200 people outdoors. With attendee testing, capacity increases to 150 people indoors, 500 people outdoors. Rapid test is valid for 6 hours; PCR test is valid for 72 hours. Social distancing and face coverings are required by all attendees. Check for the updated guidance here.

Wedding / In-person Catered Events: Starting March 15, the Governor is allowing weddings at up to 50 percent of the venue capacity or up to 150 people (whichever is smaller) at weddings/catered events. See section D (In-person and Catered Events) of the Interim Guidance for Food Services During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency updated Feb. 24. There are strict guidelines (pdf) to be followed and responsible parties are to notify the local health department if they plan to host in-person and catered events above the State’s maximum social gathering limit, which is 50 people as of Feb. 24. Those who ignore the guidance can be fined and/or lose their license to operate.

There continues to be a maximum of 10 people indoors and outdoors for residential gatherings.

Social distancing, wearing cloth masks/face coverings over the mouth and nose, and handwashing, cleaning and disinfection protocol requirements are to be continued to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Pharmacies Participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination | CDC: The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States. To learn more use this following link.