December 14, 2020 - 3:55pm

Tonight's City Council closed to public due after Cuomo puts city in Yellow Zone

posted by Press Release in news, notify, Yellow Zone, covid-19, Batavia City Council meeting.

Press release:

Please be advised there is a City Council Conference and Business Meeting (one meeting this month due to the Holidays) scheduled for tonight, Dec. 14 at 7 o'clock in the Council Board Room on the second floor of the Batavia City Centre.  

  • This meeting will be closed to the public in light of the Governors announcement made this morning, moving the City of Batavia to a Yellow Zone Designation due to COVID-19.
  • The press is invited to attend in person and cover the meeting live with appropriate facemask and social distancing.
  • Members of the public that would like to make a statement to the Council regarding agenda items can write to the City Clerk at [email protected] to the meeting and she will read your email during the meeting -- public comments section. 

Options for viewing the meeting:

Batavia News Service Youtube Channel and City’s Facebook (later in the evening): 

The agenda is posted on the City website at the following URL link: 

Conference:  https://www.batavianewyork.com/city-council/agenda/conference-agenda-12-14-2020

Business:  https://www.batavianewyork.com/city-council/agenda/business-agenda-12-14-2020

