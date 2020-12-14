Tonight's City Council closed to public due after Cuomo puts city in Yellow Zone
Press release:
Please be advised there is a City Council Conference and Business Meeting (one meeting this month due to the Holidays) scheduled for tonight, Dec. 14 at 7 o'clock in the Council Board Room on the second floor of the Batavia City Centre.
- This meeting will be closed to the public in light of the Governors announcement made this morning, moving the City of Batavia to a Yellow Zone Designation due to COVID-19.
- The press is invited to attend in person and cover the meeting live with appropriate facemask and social distancing.
- Members of the public that would like to make a statement to the Council regarding agenda items can write to the City Clerk at [email protected] to the meeting and she will read your email during the meeting -- public comments section.
Options for viewing the meeting:
Batavia News Service Youtube Channel and City’s Facebook (later in the evening):
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOdvZ9lGH0FiD9ADz6Cg6EQ
- Spectrum Channel 1301 – Wednesday, Dec 16th at 9 a.m. and Friday, Dec. 18th at 8 p.m.
The agenda is posted on the City website at the following URL link:
Conference: https://www.batavianewyork.com/city-council/agenda/conference-agenda-12-14-2020
Business: https://www.batavianewyork.com/city-council/agenda/business-agenda-12-14-2020