Tonight's City Council closed to public due after Cuomo puts city in Yellow Zone

Press release:

Please be advised there is a City Council Conference and Business Meeting (one meeting this month due to the Holidays) scheduled for tonight, Dec. 14 at 7 o'clock in the Council Board Room on the second floor of the Batavia City Centre.

This meeting will be closed to the public in light of the Governors announcement made this morning, moving the City of Batavia to a Yellow Zone Designation due to COVID-19.

The press is invited to attend in person and cover the meeting live with appropriate facemask and social distancing.

Members of the public that would like to make a statement to the Council regarding agenda items can write to the City Clerk at [email protected] to the meeting and she will read your email during the meeting -- public comments section.

Options for viewing the meeting:

Batavia News Service Youtube Channel and City’s Facebook (later in the evening):

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOdvZ9lGH0FiD9ADz6Cg6EQ

Spectrum Channel 1301 – Wednesday, Dec 16th at 9 a.m. and Friday, Dec. 18th at 8 p.m.

The agenda is posted on the City website at the following URL link:

Conference: https://www.batavianewyork.com/city-council/agenda/conference-agenda-12-14-2020

Business: https://www.batavianewyork.com/city-council/agenda/business-agenda-12-14-2020