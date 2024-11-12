Tops Friendly Markets launches annual campaign seeking customer support for someone in need

Press Release:

As we enter into the giving season, the need continues to grow to help our fellow neighbors in need we hear of staggering statistics. Last year alone, 6.5 million households with children (under the age of 18) were food insecure, and households as a whole showed an increase from 12.8% in 2002 to 13.5% in 2023 as being uncertain of having or unable to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all their members because they had insufficient money or other resources for food. (US Department of Agriculture)

That is why Tops Friendly Markets is proud to once again host its annual Food for Families Campaign, now in its 18th year, with a goal to provide more than two million meals for our neighbors in need. As Tops launches its Food for Families campaign November 10 through December 24 we ask that you consider making a donation the next time you shop in store or online.

Tops Food for Families campaign is synonymous with The Little Brown Bag of Hope. Customers can easily purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope paper icon at the register anytime they shop. At the register, customers will be asked if they want to support the campaign by buying a $5, $10, and/or $20 bag for someone in need in our community or to round up their change. Little Brown Bags which are filled with nutritious items that will help families extend their meal planning, can also be purchased at any self-scan register as well.

Virtual Little Brown Bags of Hope will also be available for purchase online by simply visiting https://www.neighborshelpinngneighbors.com so no matter what the weather, a donation can be made right from their phone, tablet, or desktop. Here customers can select what food bank they wish their donation to benefit.