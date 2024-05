Press Release:

Special meeting to discuss budget transfers and healthcare payments or in lieu of. This meeting will be held on Monday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the Byron Town Hall

A special meeting is to conduct business regarding Budget Modifications, Announcement of CFA application round open, and discussion of the continuation of the scheduled 2nd monthly meetings/workshop" Byron Forward". This meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at the Byron Town Hall.