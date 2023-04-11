Town of Pembroke named Economic Development Partner of the Year

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) has announced that the Town of Pembroke will receive the Economic Development Partner of the Year award at the GCEDC’s annual business meeting on April 28, 2023 at Batavia Downs.

The town of Pembroke, located in the western part of Genesee County, continues to facilitate economic and community development with the GCEDC and other partners in the region. With the support of the town, the GCEDC has been able to build both a shovel-ready site, the Buffalo East Tech Park, and infrastructure improvements that enable Yancy’s Fancy to continue to produce good jobs and award-winning artisanal cheese enjoyed across the region. In 2022, construction of Brickhouse Commons is increasing capacity for market-rate apartments and future commercial spaces at the park.

"Through their vision and dedication, Genesee County’s municipalities create and expand our capacity for economic growth and financial investment. The town of Pembroke’s commitment to smart growth and a business-friendly approach has earned it a deserved reputation as an ideal place to invest and grow businesses, housing, and careers," said GCEDC President and CEO Steve Hyde. “This award is a testament to the leadership of the town.”

Since 2022, projects proposing over 1.6 million sq. ft. of facilities in Pembroke have been approved by the GCEDC’s Board of Directors, including the $142 million Horizon Acres Associates project, to service customers in Pembroke and across the Northeast US. The multi-phase project will be the largest economic development investment located outside of a GCEDC

business park in the agency’s history.

“The town of Pembroke continues to be a catalyst of economic development in collaboration with the GCEDC team as we have seen our housing stock grown and businesses invest which in turn has made Pembroke a desirable community to live, work and recreate,” said Town of Pembroke Supervisor Tom Schneider.

Approximately 250 business, government, community and economic developments leaders are expected to attend the annual meeting. To register, for the GCEDC Annual Meeting, contact the GCEDC at [email protected], call 585-343-4866, or visit the event’s website.

Submitted photo of Fancher groundbreaking.