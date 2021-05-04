Traffic lights installed and activated to address safety concerns at Route 77 and Ledge Road, Alabama

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is announcing that traffic lights have been installed and activated at the Route 77 and Ledge Road intersection in the Town of Alabama.

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) had previously planned on construction of a roundabout at this intersection, but canceled those plans after the town passed a resolution opposing the project for reasons related to cost and safety.

The DOT had previously planned to build a roundabout for $1.8 million, but the installation of the traffic lights proved to be a more prudent and sensible solution, costing only approximately $100,000.

Hawley joined locals in opposing this project in favor of installing traffic lights to address safety concerns, which were just turned on this last Thursday.

“I am glad to see this project come to fruition and hope it will ensure safe travel for the agricultural, emergency and commercial traffic that make use of the intersection every day,” Hawley said. “With that said, I still caution all residents to take the dangers surrounding this intersection seriously and heed all traffic signals and devices.”