'Treacherous' heavy snow, high winds, low visibility expected: 'Stay home if you can'

From Tim Hens, superintendent, Genesee County Highway Department:

There is an increasing likelihood that Genesee County will be the target of a significant lake effect snow band from early Friday evening until late Saturday night.

The worst conditions are anticipated in the western half of the county, but all areas are likely to receive significant snow coupled with strong winds.

Understandably this is “Just winter in WNY” but driving conditions are expected to be treacherous in this lake effect event primarily due to high winds and low visibility. There is a solid base of snow already on the ground, so significant drifting into roadways will also be a problem.

Plan ahead and stay home if you can.

If you must go out, please check for conditions, drive slowly and do not crowd the plows.

Please be responsible and do not wait for “Travel Advisories” or “No Unnecessary Travel Advisories” to be issued as these are often done reactively after first responders are already swamped with cars off the roads.