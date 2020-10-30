UPDATED: American Legion in Le Roy invites all to observe Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at Trigon Park

Press release:

“The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month...”

The American Legion Botts-Fiorito Post #576 in Le Roy will observe the annual Veterans Day program as per custom on Wednesday, Nov. 11th at 11 a.m. at the Trigon Memorial Park.

Personnel will assemble at 10:45 at the Trigon Park Soldiers Monument, with the program beginning at 11 a.m. sharp!

Highlights of the program will include readings by Post Commander David Rumsey and Auxiliary President Chris Stewart that will commemorate the significance of the day. This will be followed by a remembrance prayer offered by Chaplain Gary Bassett.

The ceremony will conclude by a placement of the wreath on the Memorial, a volley by the Post Firing Squad and playing of “Taps."

Immediately following the formal ceremony, all are invited to the American Legion hall for refreshments. It is located at 53 W. Main St. in the Village of Le Roy.

UPDATED today, Oct. 30, 2:57 p.m.: Please note that per Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Executive Orders, gathering restrictions are still limited to 50 people. In addition masking and social distancing requirements will be adhered to.

A Reminder: There is a Difference!