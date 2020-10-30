Local Matters

October 30, 2020 - 2:49pm

UPDATED: Schedule of ceremonies for Veterans Day 2020 in Batavia and GC Park & Forest

posted by Press Release in news, Veterans Day.

From William R. Joyce, director, Genesee County Veterans Service Agency:

Veterans Day Ceremonies Schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 11

9 a.m. -- Genesee Co. Park (Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter #193)
10 a.m. -- Batavia VA Medical Center
10:15 a.m. -- NYS Veterans' Home
11 a.m. -- Upton Monument in Downtown Batavia 
11:30 a.m. -- Jerome Center (UMMC) Monument

Organizations participating: Veterans of Foreign Wars of Genesee County; Genesee County American Legions; Disabled American Veterans – Chapter #166; Marine Corps League – Hansen Brothers Detachment; Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter #193.

UPDATED today, Oct. 30, 2:48 p.m.: Please note that per Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Executive Orders, gathering restrictions are still limited to 50 people. In addition masking and social distancing requirements will be adhered to.

