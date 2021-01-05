Local Matters

January 5, 2021 - 12:49pm

USDA to buy $1.5 billion worth of food from America's farmers for national distribution

posted by Press Release in business, farmers, USDA, Farmers to Families Food Box Program, covid-19.

Press release:

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will purchase an additional $1.5 billion worth of food for nationwide distribution through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

In total, USDA has distributed more than !32 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new round of Farmers to Families Food Boxes will go a long way in helping American families access nutritious and healthy meals as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," Perdue said.

Upcoming

