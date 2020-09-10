Village of Le Roy police chief endorses Sheriff Sheron, citing his honorable service, leadership and experience

Photo: Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron Jr., left, and Village of Le Roy Chief of Police Christopher Hayward.

Submitted photo and letter.

A letter from Village of Le Roy Chief of Police to residents of Genesee County:

As a 36-year veteran of the Le Roy Police Department, I know what experience it takes to serve as an agency executive. I am writing this letter in support of just such a man -- an individual who I have known for over 30 years and have the utmost respect for his service to the citizens of Genesee County.

Bill Sheron has served his community with honor and has proven his leadership time and again during his tenure with the Sheriff's Office. He has risen through the ranks during his career through his knowlege and experience; and I know if he is re-elected, he will continue to promote the best values and professionalism of the Sheriff's Office.

Bill is a strong advocate for school safety and maintaining our Constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms. During these unprecedented times for law enforcement, it is vital to have experienced and proven leadership; and I am honored to stand by Bill Sheron and urge the citizens of Genesee County to support him and re-elect him as your Sheriff.

Respectfully,

Christopher K. Hayward

Chief of Police

Village of Le Roy Police Department