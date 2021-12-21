Visual Music 4.0: An Evening of Original Music performed live-to-picture by the Empire Film and Media Ensemble

Press Release:

The Beal Institute, under the direction of Associate Professor Mark Watters, presents “Visual Music 4.0: An Evening of World-Premiere Film and Music Collaborations,” Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 7:30 PM in Kilbourn Hall at the Eastman School of Music and this year’s presentation will feature the music of Eastman faculty and alumni.

Compositions from Eastman’s Contemporary Media and Film Scoring Department will be performed live-to-picture by a 30-piece section of the Empire Film and Media Ensemble. The program will feature works by alumni Jeff Beal ‘85E, and David Rivello ‘89E (MM), as well as Beal Institute Director, Mark Watters. Acclaimed Eastman conductor emeritus Donald Hunsberger ‘54E, ‘59E (MM), ‘63E (DMA) will return to the stage to conduct excerpts from the Lon Chaney silent film classic, The Phantom of the Opera.

Besides Hunsberger’s Phantom compilation, the program includes: NASA’s celebration of the Apollo 11 mission, Go for the Moon by Eastman alumnus and multiple Emmy winner Jeff Beal, conducted by Grant O’Brien; Elemental Forces by Dave Rivello, a collaboration with BIODANCE; and two scores by Mark Watters, Alice’s Little Parade, a vintage silent era Disney short and his Suite from “Coraline.”

“This year, for a change from our previous concerts, Visual Music 4.0 will feature works from faculty and alumni” shared Mark Watters, an Emmy Award-winning conductor and composer and director of the Beal Institute. “I think it’s going to be a very interesting and diverse program!”

The Visual Music performance will be livestreamed at http://www.esm.rochester.edu/live and will be free to view. The stream will start approximately 15 minutes before the event.

The three-semester-long Eastman Centennial celebration will begin in Fall 2021 and continues throughout 2022. Highlights include acclaimed guest artists performing alongside Eastman’s ensembles; national academic and music conferences; alumni events throughout the country; a documentary being produced in partnership with WXXI, and more. Pillar events include: “Opening of the Doors,” a community-driven celebration scheduled for March 3-6, 2022; “100 concerts to celebrate 100 years”; and a Meliora Weekend celebration in Fall 2022.

