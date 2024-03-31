Water service disruption in Jack Street area possible on Monday due to construction

Press release:

Please be advised that construction on the Jackson Street Water project will resume on Monday, April 1st, with the installation of interconnections on Ellicott Street. Water loss should be expected from Main to Ellicott on Liberty Street and possibly the surrounding area, depending on valve closures needed. If discolored water occurs when water pressure is regained, please avoid doing laundry or cooking until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.